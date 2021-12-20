Town of Vail announces holiday hours

Most town of Vail municipal offices will be closed for in-person and virtual services on Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday and will reopen Monday, Dec. 27. A similar closure will occur the following week during the New Year’s holiday with most offices closed Friday, Dec. 31, and reopening Monday, Jan. 3.

Customers of the parking sales office are being reminded to plan ahead and take care of any last-minute parking business in advance of the closures. Please call ahead to confirm other available services at 970-479-2100.

The front counter of the Vail Police Department will be open for in-person assistance from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday throughout the holiday with the exception of Christmas Day.

The Vail Welcome Centers in Vail Village and Lionshead will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the holiday season.

The Vail Public Library will have reduced hours, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31; closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Regular operating hours will resume on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 when the library will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit services will operate uninterrupted throughout the holiday season. Call 911 for police, fire or medical emergencies.

Holiday trash pickup reminder

Residents with curbside trash service are reminded to check with their trash removal company to determine if collection schedules will be affected by the holiday. Vail’s wildlife protection regulations prohibit placing trash outside for pick up other than from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the scheduled trash collection day.

Residents also are reminded that if they haven’t already arranged for recycling pickup to contact their hauler and visit LoveVail.org for information on how to recycle. Vail’s communitywide recycling ordinance became effective July 1, 2014. Also, it is illegal to deposit residential trash in public receptacles located at bus stops, parks and other public areas within the town.