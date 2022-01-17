Town of Vail back to in-person services

Municipal operations provided by the town of Vail were adjusted starting Monday, with in-person services returning to regular business hours. The town’s policy of requiring face masks to access public buildings, regardless of vaccination status, will continue until further notice.

Due to staffing limitations caused by a surge of the omicron variant and to reduce community spread of COVID-19, the town implemented a delayed opening and early closure of in-person services on Dec. 22, 2021, to coincide with a countywide public indoor mask requirement which expired Jan. 17.

Customers are encouraged to continue to access services online using VailGov.com or by phone, if possible. Please call 970-479-2100 to confirm walk-up service availability.

Town of Vail board and commission meetings will be held remotely until further notice. Agendas are available at VailGov.com with opportunities for members of the public to participate remotely.

Bus passengers are required to wear face coverings at all times, per federal regulations.