Town of Vail, High Five share award for ‘Sustainable Landscape’ series

Helping Gore Creek includes taking care with landscaping techniques. The town of Vail and High Five Access Media have shared an award for a series on sustainable landscaping.

Vail Daily archive

Vail’s “Sustainable Landscape” series, produced by High Five Access Media, took first place in the Informational Talk Show Series category in the 2022 Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation.

The town of Vail partnered with High Five Access Media to create the videos to promote native and sustainable landscaping to replace some of Vail’s in-person education events during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-part series featured experts from Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Colorado Department of Agriculture, and ET Irrigation to educate viewers about native plant species for mountain areas, controlling pests without the use of chemicals and optimizing irrigation systems for water efficiency. The video series can be viewed on High Five Access Media’s website .

“High Five Access Media took an idea we had for remote education programming and turned it into an engaging and informative series of videos that will help people take a more sustainable and attractive approach to their landscaping,” Vail Watershed Education Coordinator Pete Wadden said. “The pandemic put all our in-person education and outreach programming on hold, even as reservoirs were dwindling and fires were raging across the West. We couldn’t just sit on our hands and ignore these serious problems in 2021. High Five gave us the tools we needed to spread an important message, and the series they produced for us was absolutely top-notch.”

Each year, nearly 1,000 video entries are submitted to the Hometown Media Awards. A panel of judges awards over 100 winners based on criteria such as creative approach, addressing community needs, developing diverse community involvement, challenging conventional commercial television formats and moving viewers to experience television in a different way.