Town of Vail offers some Fourth of July tips

There’s going to be plenty to do in Vail over the Independence Day weekend.

Vail America Days organizers are ready for the Fourth of July holiday, which includes stationary patriotic displays, a patriotic concert, family activities and live music on July 4.

A silent disco has been added to the schedule to keep the fun going into the evening in place of the traditional fireworks display, which has been canceled due to very high fire danger. Those who gather in Vail and throughout the county are being asked to be mindful that Stage 2 fire restrictions have been enacted for Vail, Eagle County and surrounding public lands, which prohibits recreational fires and personal fireworks.

Visitors are reminded to comply with requests to wear masks for those who have not been vaccinated. All shops, galleries, hotels, bars and restaurants have re-opened for the summer at full capacity levels following the lifting of state and local public health orders.

Here are some tips for an enjoyagle weekend:

Parking and event access

Arrive early on Sunday, July 4, to enjoy free parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking garages. The 2,500 parking spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and typically reach capacity by mid-morning. Pull a ticket upon entry to access the free parking and insert the ticket to exit. Once the two structures fill, message boards will direct motorists to additional free parking available on the north side of the South Frontage Road until 11 p.m.

Close-in parking at Ford Park will be available for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free parking is available in the Red Sandstone garage located at 559 North Frontage Road, with easy access to Lionshead Village via the pedestrian overpass.

Vail and ECO Transit will offer increased bus service throughout the holiday. This includes free express buses which will provide 6- to 8-minute Frontage Road service between Ford Park, Vail Village and Lionshead from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, Vail’s in-town shuttle extends to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus information or 970-328-3520 for ECO schedule details. Go to VailEventParking.com for expanded and extended transit routes and parking info.

Vail America Days Patriotic Exhibits

In place of the traditional parade, patriotic exhibits will be strategically spaced throughout Lionshead and Vail Villages. Guests are encouraged to stroll through town to check out exhibits, take selfies and enjoy musical and family entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s theme, America’s Heroes, serves as inspiration for the installations created by local businesses, nonprofits and community partners and provides depth to the creative expression of each display. In addition to the exhibits, live musical performances will take place throughout the day to bring energy, excitement and familiar tunes to the streets. Also, enjoy the Vail Farmers’ Market which will be taking place on Meadow Drive in Vail Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4. Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and stay hydrated.

Patriotic Concert

The Fourth of July Patriotic Concert is at 2 p.m. July 4 at the Ford Amphitheater featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The concert is a benefit for the Semper Fi & Americas Fund/Vail Veterans Program. Tickets go on sale July 1 with a maximum of four tickets per person.

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater box office opens at 8 a.m. July 1. Limited online ticket sales are available at bravovail.org .

For the first time, a limited number of pavilion, reserved-seat tickets will be available online for purchase.

On the day of the show, free, unticketed, lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

Silent disco

In place of the fireworks display, a free silent disco will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the International Bridge. The silent disco is free and will accommodate 200 people at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bus service

All bus passengers are required to wear a facemask, per federal regulations. Increased bus service in Vail will be provided throughout the day and into the evening on July 4 with six-to-eight-minute frequency on the in-town shuttle serving Lionshead, Vail Village, Golden Peak and Ford Park, with 20-minute to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and 20-minute to two-hour outlying service during non-peak times.

For more information on town transit, call 970-477-3456. For information on Eagle County’s ECO Transit service on the holiday weekend, go to eaglecounty.us , or call 970-329-3520.

Fire restrictions

The use of all personal fireworks including sparklers is prohibited in Vail. Bonfires and open campfires are prohibited in the town of Vail. The use of charcoal grills is prohibited except in areas where the grill is permanently affixed on or around a non-combustible surface. Outdoor smoking is allowed only in designated areas that are hardscaped or paved. Cigarettes or other lit items are to be disposed of in ash trays or cans. For more information, call Vail Fire and Emergency Services, 970-479-2250.For information elsewhere in Eagle County, go to EagleCounty.us/Emergency/Fire_Restriction_Information/ or ECEmergency.org . Please be vigilant and call 911 if you see smoke or something out of the ordinary.

Alcohol

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and restaurants and bars now allowed to operate at full capacity, public consumption of alcoholic beverages on the streets in Vail Village is now prohibited. However, patrons of restaurants and bars will continue to be allowed to take alcohol to-go from any licensed establishment. Take-away alcohol may not be opened or consumed until the person has reached their destination.

Dogs

Vail has a leash law for dogs in the Vail Village and Lionshead areas. Please also use the town-provided doggy waste bags.

For more information, go to VailAmericaDays.com or call 970-477-3522.