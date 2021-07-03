Town of Vail to acquire residential property in East Vail neighborhood

The Town of Vail is set to acquire an existing duplex home in the East Vail neighborhood as part of its ongoing buy-down program for employees working for the Vail town government. The home is located at 5137 Black Gore Drive.

Increasing the supply and availability of homes for year-round residents is a critical goal of the Vail Town Council. The purchase price for the two homes is of $2,142,500. A total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms exist on the property. The closing is scheduled for July 29.

Once acquired, the property will be deed-restricted as part of the town’s buy-down program established in 1999. The homes will then be rented to town of Vail employees and rental rates will ensure affordability. The town is the fourth-largest employer in the community.

The town budgets annually for such purchases and has made previously acquired homes available in separate actions to employees throughout the community as well as municipal employees.

Following the East Vail acquisition, the deed-restricted housing inventory within the Town of Vail will increase to nearly 950 homes. In 2017, the Vail Town Council renewed its focus on addressing the housing challenges facing the Vail community through the adoption of the Vail Housing 2027 Strategic Plan. The plan set forth the goal of acquiring 1,000 additional deed restrictions by the year 2027 and the importance of maintaining and sustaining community through the creation and support of resident homes in Vail.

For additional details, contact George Ruther, town of Vail housing director, at 970-376-2675.