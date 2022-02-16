Town of Vail to implement peak season parking restrictions on President’s Day

The town of Vail will have peak season parking restrictions in effect on Monday, Feb. 21.

Peak season parking restrictions will be in place for one day only on Monday, Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures. This will be the last parking restriction of the season. Adjustments include:

• On Monday, Feb. 21, Blue Parking Pass holders will be directed to the Lionshead parking structure for one day only. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Blue Pass will be good for entry again into the Vail Village structure Monday through Thursday through the remainder of the season.

• Value card holders will pay the peak rate Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, plus Monday, Feb. 21 in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures.

• Free parking will be available at Donovan Pavilion, 1600 South Frontage Rd. West, On Feb. 18, 20 and 21 as no events have been scheduled for the pavilion during these times. The spaces will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is unavailable on Feb. 19. For parking availability all season long, go to VailEventParking.com.

• Free parking along the North Frontage Road across from the West Vail Mall and west of the West Vail roundabout is available daily throughout the season from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with easy access to the bus stop.

• Free parking is offered in the Village and Lionshead structures for up to two hours all season long as well as free temporary parking for drop-off and other short-term needs on the top deck of the Village structure and the passenger drop-off in the Lionshead structure with entry and exit from East Lionshead Circle on the west side. Also, enter after 3 p.m. for free parking in both structures until 3 a.m. seven days a week.

• Free parking along the South Frontage Road is available only when the two parking structures are full. Watch the variable message signs for updates.

• Vail Transit will be running its winter schedule during the holiday. Face coverings are required for all passengers per federal mandate.

• The town offers a DUI prevention program. Under exceptional circumstances, complimentary parking may be requested for vehicles entering the structure after 3 p.m. and exiting by 11 a.m. the next day. Drivers must visit a staffed booth upon exit. Authorization receipts are available from the Vail Welcome Centers, which open daily at 8:30 a.m. While this service is available for limited use, remember to plan ahead and ride the bus, take a taxi or have a designated driver.

For Vail transit information, call 970-479-2178; for ECO Transit, call 970-328-3520; or for parking information, call 970-479-2445.