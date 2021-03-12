Town, Vail chamber celebrate contributions of front-line employees

Vail’s front-line employees have persevered through the most difficult of times to provide guests with a positive experience this winter. There was Vicky, the restaurant employee, who went above and beyond to make a family feel welcome by showing an interest in the games the young boys were playing while their pizza was being prepared. Or Cindy, the bus driver, who brightens everyone’s morning with her friendly greeting and infectious smile.

These are among the 60-plus examples submitted for recognition through the PrimaService award, a component of the PrimaVail guest service training initiative sponsored by the Town of Vail and Vail Chamber & Business Association.

Nominations for the PrimaService recognition are continuing to take place through March 30 and will conclude with a drawing for grand prizes on April 1. Any Vail employee is eligible to be nominated for the recognition by a fellow employee, manager, resident or guest.

To access the nomination form, visit primavail.com and briefly describe a particular story of exemplary guest service the employee provided. Nominees will be recognized in a variety of ways, including acknowledgment in the Vail Daily and local radio partners, KZYR and Always Mountain Time.

Throughout the season, PrimaVail has provided opportunities for employees to train, network, have fun, seek help and be rewarded through a variety of in-person and online formats. The free programming is offered at no cost to employees, managers and owners of Vail businesses to elevate the guest experience and recognize employee contributions.

Alison Wadey, VCBA executive director, says the PrimaVail programming has helped build a spirit of togetherness during a time when employees have needed it most. “Even though we were not able to provide programming to our employees in Vail in the typical format this season, we made sure to think of ways to support and acknowledge their efforts and hard work during this challenging time,” she said.

In December, employees from 80 participating businesses and locals throughout Eagle County were rewarded with $25 gift cards, courtesy of the Town of Vail, to show support for their efforts. Recently, “Doughnut Tuesday” was introduced at the Northside Kitchen Grab & Go in West Vail where employees are eligible to receive a free donut just for working in Vail.

While VCBA has been instrumental in coordination of the activities, the Town of Vail has provided the program’s funding, which has resulted in a strong partnership, according to Assistant Town Manager Patty McKenney. “We appreciate Vail’s employees participating in this programming which is meant to offer training that helps elevate guest services, create community connections, and provide a moment to recognize employee contributions to a successful winter season,” she said. “The town of Vail and VCBA are pleased to offer the programming and hope to continue the PrimaVail platform into the future.”

In all, more than 459 employees have participated in PrimaVail events and classes with representation from 115 businesses during the 2020-2021 winter season. Programs have included guided walking tours, guest service training, mental health and wellness seminars, socially distanced winter activities and more.

PrimaVail hopes to bring back the very popular Leadership Forum during the summer and numerous social activities including softball, volleyball, bowling and pickleball outings once public health guidelines allow.

For additional details, visit primavail.com .