Truck removal set for Sunday morning

A truck has been in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 for several days.

Gavin Lundgren/Courtesy photo

Eastbound Interstate 70 between Eagle and Wolcott will close for roughly three hours on Sunday, March 13, for a vehicle removal operation.

Beginning at 8 a.m., all eastbound traffic will detour off I-70 at the Eagle Interchange (Exit 147) and be rerouted to U.S. Highway 6. Traffic will be rerouted to I-70 at Wolcott, about a 10-mile detour.

I-70 is expected to be closed for about three hours as crews work to safely remove a semi-truck lying on its side next to the roadway. That truck has been in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes for several days.

Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Bob Wilson said the highway closure is needed to safely get large equipment on the site. Wilson said that will include three heavy tow trucks and a small crane. Those tow trucks will use equipment, including airbags, to get the truck upright. Wilson noted that the truck has a cargo of roughly 35,000 pounds of food.

Wilson said the closure time is an estimate, and the highway could remain closed for a longer period, due to unforeseen problems removing the semi. The job might also take a bit less time than anticipated.

Wilson said the project was scheduled in consideration of generally lighter Sunday morning traffic levels on both I-70 and Highway 6.