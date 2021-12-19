Two injured in plumbing accident in Beaver Creek

An interior wall in the parking structure at the Charter at Beaver Creek partially collapsed Friday after a valve assembly in the mechanical room appeared to have released a large amount of high pressure water.

Tracy LeClair/Courtesy photo

Around 2 p.m. Friday, crews from Eagle River Fire Protection District responded to what was originally dispatched as a medical call at the Charter at Beaver Creek. The reporting party was extremely distraught, and was unable to give the dispatcher much information other than the call appeared to be medical in nature.

Engine 11 and Beaver Creek Public Safety responded, and located two injured individuals near the parking structure gate; both were subsequently transported to a local hospital. A valve assembly in the mechanical room appeared to have released a large amount of high pressure water, and additional units were requested upon discovery that an interior wall in the parking structure had partially collapsed. A building inspector was also requested to evaluate structural integrity of the building.

The condition of the two individuals is unknown. Offerson Road was closed from Avondale Lane to Village Road due to a large amount of ice on the roadway.

Engine 11, Battalion 12, Engine 7 and Engine 12 responded, and were assisted by Beaver Creek Public Safety, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Building Department and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.