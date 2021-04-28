Unanimous Colorado House sends to-go drink bill to the Senate

Colorado’s legislature is one step closer to passing a bill that will put “common consumption areas” and to-go cocktails permanently into state law.

The Colorado House of Representatives Wednesday unanimously passed House Bill 21, which will essentially continue liquor rules imposed in 2020 via an executive order by Gov. Jared Polis.

That order is set to expire July 1, and bar and restaurant owners throughout the state had lobbied to make the rule changes permanent. That required legislative action.

Rep. Dylan Roberts



Rep. Dylan Roberts, the Avon Democrat who represents Eagle and Routt counties in Denver and co-sponsored the bill, Wednesday texted a photo of the Capitol’s voting display with the results.

“Off to the Senate now,” Roberts texted.

The bill’s trip through the House came with unanimous votes through three committees and then the full body.

Word of the bill’s progress was good news to Cameron Douglas, the owner of the Montauk and El Segundo restaurants in Vail.

Douglas said the new rules were a big hit at El Segundo, in Vail Village. Montauk, in Lionshead, “did a good job with it, too,” Douglas said.

“It added a ton of vibrancy” to the villages, Douglas said of the rule changes.

Guests like being able to take a post-dinner drink on a stroll through one of the villages,” Douglas said.

“People really enjoyed it (last summer),” Douglas said. “I like being able to grab a drink on the way home… My wife and I take advantage of it all the time.”