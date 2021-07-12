Urgent care, occupational health and Victim First Care clinics now open in Avon’s Buck Creek Medical Plaza

The Colorado Mountain Medical Urgent Care Clinic in Avon is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Vail Health/Special to the Daily

Vail Health has opened urgent care, occupational health and Victim First Care clinics on the main level of the Buck Creek Medical Plaza in Avon. Situated in the heart of the Eagle River Valley, right off Interstate 70, Buck Creek Medical Plaza is located at 50 Buck Creek Road.

The Colorado Mountain Medical Urgent Care Clinic is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year. The urgent care treats minor illnesses and injuries including cough, cold, fever and flu symptoms; minor cuts and burns; minor fractures, strains and sprains; altitude sickness; respiratory and urinary tract infections; and stomach illness and dehydration.

The Vail Health occupational health clinic, also located in the Buck Creek Medical Plaza, provides workplace injury treatment, case management and ancillary occupational health services to ensure workplace safety and facilitate employees’ safe return to work.

Victim First Care is a new service that offers confidential advocacy and no-cost behavioral health services to victims of sexual assault or interpersonal violence. Colorado Mountain Medical’s expert medical and forensic team provides sexual assault nurse examination and forensic nurse examinations for prompt medical care and emotional support to assault victims in Eagle County, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you or a loved one have suffered assault or abuse, call (970) 422-3202. For more information, visit CMMHealth.org/victimcare .

“Vail Health and Colorado Mountain Medical have provided urgent care and occupational health services to our community and visitors in Avon’s Chapel Square for many years,” said Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook. “Our Victim First Care program is an invaluable addition to this community, and Buck Creek Medical Plaza is an ideal facility in the heart of Avon with primary, specialty and behavioral healthcare provided by Colorado Mountain Medical, as well as many other wonderful healthcare services provided by our partners. ”

The urgent care and occupational health clinics in Chapel Square are now permanently closed.