Vail adds expertise in energy efficiency, mobility innovation to town staff

The Town of Vail has added two staff positions to advance its community goals of energy efficiency and mobility. Cameron Millard has joined the Environmental Sustainability staff as energy efficiency coordinator while Chris Southwick is the new mobility innovation coordinator in the Public Works and Transportation Department.

Both positions support the town’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as identified in its strategic plans and the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community.

Cameron Millard



Millard, formerly with Efficiency Insights LLC and co-founder of The Cloud City Conservation Center in Leadville, will be responsible for implementation of energy efficiency initiatives in support of the town’s Environmental Sustainability Strategic Plan. This includes the coordination of energy efficiency and renewable energy efforts including analysis, tracking, reporting, and data-management of townwide energy systems and development and promotion of programs to increase efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions by advancing community partnerships like Energy Smart Colorado.

Millard will also focus on policy issues such as building code upgrades, community energy programs and improving the efficiency of workforce housing. He will also assist the Public Works and Transportation Department in community and fleet beneficial electrification efforts, including an electric vehicle readiness plan, infrastructure, logistics and partnerships.

With over 10 years of energy efficiency experience, Millard says his new role with the town “is an incredible opportunity to work on important climate goals at scale with a truly committed organization.” He believes that “energy efficiency is key to protecting our unique way of life and treading more lightly on the environment.”

Millard lives in a self-built, net zero energy home near Tennessee Pass with his wife and two boys and enjoys cycling, skiing, trail building and exploring the mountains of Colorado.

As the newly created mobility innovation coordinator, Southwick has been assisting with planning and implementing transportation initiatives, grant writing and coordinating with regional and state partners. He has been instrumental in rolling out of the town’s first battery electric buses, as well as RideVail, the new transit intelligent transportation system, after helping to secure $2.5 million in state and federal grants. The town’s goal is to transition 100% of its 33 buses to a clean energy fleet by the year 2032.

Chris Southwick



Southwick brings both front-line and transportation related academic experience to the job. He has a bachelor of arts in mathematical economics from Haverford College in Pennsylvania and a master of science in transportation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also spent time as a town of Vail bus driver which provided valuable experience in understanding the intricacies of what makes Vail’s transportation system work.

To contact Millard about the town’s energy sustainability initiatives, call 970-477-3467 or email cmillard@vailgov.com . To contact Southwick about the town’s transportation initiatives, call 970-479-2159 or email csouthwick@vailgov.com .