Vail advisory boards have a few vacancies

The town of Vail is seeking qualified applicants to fill six vacancies on two citizen boards. Three openings exist on the Commission on Special Events. All are two-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

There are three vacancies on the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council. All are two-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and expiring Dec. 31, 2023. Applications for the special events board are due Nov. 26 by 5 p.m. The deadline for marketing council applications is Dec. 10 by 5 p.m.

The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews for special events board appointments Dec. 7 during its afternoon meeting. Interviews for marketing council applicants will take place during the Dec. 21 afternoon meeting. Appointments will follow at the evening meetings on Dec. 7 and Dec. 21, respectively.

The mission of the seven-member Commission on Special Events is to support and assess a diverse collection of special events, both large and small, which promote Vail’s economic vitality, sense of community and increase the quality year-round of the experience for guests and residents.

The functions and/or duties of the commission include, but are not limited to, creating, funding and seeking special events for the town of Vail; evaluating event applications and event success; maintaining a balanced calendar of events annually and all other functions as directed by the Town Council.

Applicants must be a resident, property owner, business owner or employee within the town of Vail. Commission meetings are generally held on the morning of the first Wednesday of each month. The commission may also meet jointly with the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council twice annually and additional special meetings may be scheduled occasionally. Those interested in serving on the commission should complete the application form available at https://www.vailgov.com/government/boards-commissions-authority-district/commission-on-special-events-cse .

The mission of the nine-member Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council is to market and promote Vail to attract overnight guests primarily from May through October, creating economic vitality by increasing both the visitor base and sales tax revenues. Applicants must be an owner of real property or taxable personal property in Vail. Corporations or entities that own property within the town of Vail may forward a designee from their corporation or entity to be considered for the group.

Meetings are currently held on the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. Persons interested in serving on the council can complete the application form available via the town’s website .

For more information related to the Commission on Special Events, contact Vail Special Events Coordinator Jeremy Gross, 970-477-3551 or jgross@vailgov.com . For details related to the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, email Liz Gladitsch in the Vail Economic Development Department, lgladitsch@vailgov.com .