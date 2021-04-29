Vail America Days exhibit registrations are due by June 18

Entries for the Vail America Days Fourth of July celebration are open and are due by 5 p.m. June 18.

The 2021 event will follow a similar format to the 2020 celebration with stationary patriotic exhibits, strolling musicians and red white and blue displays.

This year’s theme, “America’s Heroes,” recognizes the hard-working heroes that protected us over the last year and continue to protect and serve our community. Local businesses, nonprofits and community members are invited to participate by building stationary floats and displays to celebrate our heroes. Between the pandemic, wildfires, protests and more, the importance of our everyday local heroes has never been more evident.

Interested groups should build stationary displays that highlight the contributions of these community members. The displays can be built on a trailer like a traditional float or can be assembled on-site. The displays can also be static or interactive. The event will be focused in Lionshead Village to complement the Vail Farmers’ Market taking place in Vail Village. Exhibits will be on display from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For interactive floats, COVID safety should be considered. This year’s event will be limited based on available space. Entries will be judged in categories including: youth, musical and motion, as well as the most original, best in show and the most distinctive award.

For applications and more information, go to VailAmericaDays.com .

The Vail America Days celebration will also feature fireworks visible across Vail and other events including the Patriotic Concert at The Amp, musicians and street entertainers performing in both villages and the Vail Farmers’ Market.