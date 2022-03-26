Vail announces plan for parking, transit

The town of Vail has announced its operational plan for parking and transit services to coincide with the one-week extension of Vail Mountain’s winter season.

Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures will continue until closing day on May 1 with free parking in the structures beginning at 6 p.m. May 1. The soccer field lot will continue to be restricted to pass holders and will be released for free public parking beginning at 6 p.m. May 1. The Ford Park lot as well as the Red Sandstone garage on North Frontage Road, currently restricted to pass holders, will be released for free public parking beginning April 25. The adjustments are intended to minimize the number of overflow vehicles parked on the South Frontage Road.

Current value card holders are reminded to bring their balance down to or near $0 to help with the transition to a new parking system which will be installed this spring. Further information on the transition will be announced later this year.

Vail Transit will transition to its early winter schedule from April 25 through May 1. That includes express buses as well as service to Lionsridge Loop and Ford Park. The summer bus schedule begins May 2.

For more information, go to vailgov.com.