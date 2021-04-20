Vail announces results from biz grant program

The town of Vail has concluded its Grant Relief Program as of March 31, which provided direct aid to businesses experiencing hardship due to the public health crisis.

Developed by representatives of the Vail Economic Advisory Council with assistance from town staff, the $500,000 grant program was authorized Feb. 2 by the Vail Town Council and offered Vail businesses grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

In all, the program awarded grants to 38 businesses averaging $11,400 per business. Funding was awarded across a variety of business types including lodging, food and beverage, service and retail.

Among the recipients is Antlers at Vail. Assistant General Manager Kim Rediker said the lodge is grateful for Town Council’s generosity.

“The funds from the Vail Grant Relief Program were vital in helping to offset some of the additional costs of operating during the pandemic as well as supporting payroll for our small, hard-working staff during these difficult and uncertain times; especially as we budget for the slower spring season,” Rediker said. “We are so proud to work and live in a community where ‘neighbors helping neighbors’ is part of the culture.”

To qualify, a scoring matrix tallied points based on answers to determine the financial health of the business along with operational impacts to support allocation of the funds awarded. The online application required both quantitative and qualitative business information as well as a narrative explanation about the financial impacts of the health crisis on the business.