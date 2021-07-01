Vail-based Builder Buddy delivers around the region

Vail-based Builder Buddy is a delivery service for designers, contractors and residents.

Builder Buddy/special to the Daily

Business name: Builder Buddy

Location: Vail

Date opened: 2020

Owner: Mark Harrington

Contact information: Email mike@gobuilderbuddy.com or office@gobuilderbuddy.com . On the web, go to http://www.gobuilderbuddy.com or call 970-688-6688 (office) or 970-376-6551 (cell).

What goods or services do you provide? We’re an on-call delivery service. We provide delivery services for and both businesses and private residences. We work with interior designers, general contractors, property managers, furniture and sporting goods retailers, hospitality, events, construction supply stores and more. We serve everywhere from Vail to Aspen, to Denver, to Steamboat Springs and beyond.

What’s new or exciting at your place? We were burrowed in during COVID, but are excited to be back on the road and helping our clients with their delivery needs. Our mission is to deliver items to our clients in a safe and timely manner.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Builder Buddy is an on-call service and that’s our differentiator. Our goal is to have happy customers who come back to us time after time.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Whatever Builder Buddy is delivering, whether it’s furniture, construction materials, appliances, household goods or thanksgiving turkeys (see below), we treat everything we deliver as if they were our own!

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I’ve been in the moving and storage business for over 30 years as an owner and operator. I take pride in the service that we provide and will go the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Just prior to Thanksgiving in 2020, a customer requested the delivery of a large prepped and stuffed turkey from Vail to Aspen for family members that did not know their way around a kitchen.