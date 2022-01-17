Vail Board of Realtors accepting grant applications
Application deadline is Feb. 25
Nonprofit organizations that support the Eagle County community are encouraged to apply for grant and sponsorship funds from the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation.
Ten nonprofits in 2021 received over $20,000 in support from the foundation, including organizations focused on education, disaster relief and housing-related programs.
The main criteria to apply is to be a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and align with the foundation’s mission “To support the community, non-profit organizations and (Vail Board of Realtors) members with need-based financial assistance, education and disaster relief.” Awarded funds must remain in Eagle County and benefit the community.
The closing date for applications is Friday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. For more information, go to VBR.net or call 970-766-1028.