Vail Board of Realtors Foundation awards grants

As part of its mission to support the community, the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation recently awarded grant and sponsorship funds to 14 nonprofits whose programs serve Eagle County.

A total of $33,900 was awarded to Access Unbound, Bright Future Foundation, CASA of the Continental Divide, Eagle County Historical Society, Eagle River Watershed Council, Eagle Valley Land Trust, Friends of Mountain Rescue, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, The Literacy Project, Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, Sacred Cycle, SpeakUp ReachOut, Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, and YouthPower365.

SpeakUp ReachOut will direct its grant funds to the “This Is My Brave” live stage show. The organization provides suicide prevention, intervention and loss support services to those in need. Ten storytellers will be selected to share their stories through their live performance of choice, ultimately bringing these experiences into the spotlight.

“Storytelling is one of the best ways we can break down the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide,” SpeakUp ReachOut Executive Erin Ivie said. “Thanks to the (Vail Board of Realtors) Foundation, SpeakUp ReachOut can bring mental illness, addiction and suicide out of the shadow.”

Qualifying nonprofits demonstrate a commitment to educational programs, offer disaster relief assistance at the local, state or federal level, or provide housing-related programs.

“The (Vail Board of Realtors) Foundation is pleased to support the work these nonprofits do for our community,” said Crissy Rumford, Chairperson of the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation. “In addition to supporting nonprofits through our annual grant program, the foundation also provides financial assistance to members of the community who are in need due to a catastrophic illness, accident or life event. We encourage all members of the public to apply for assistance when in need.”

Applications for assistance and more information can be found at vbr.net .