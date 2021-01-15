Vail Board of Realtors offers funds for grants and student scholarships

Nonprofit organizations that support the Eagle County community are encouraged to apply for grant and sponsorship funds from the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation.

Fifteen nonprofits received support in 2020 from the foundation, including organizations focused on education, disaster relief and housing-related programs.

The main criteria to apply is to be a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and align with with the foundation’s mission statement: “To assist the community and association members with need-based financial assistance, not-for-profit support, education, and disaster relief.” Awarded funds must remain in Eagle County and benefit the community.

The closing date for applications is Feb. 26, at 5 p.m. For more information, go to the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation page, vbr.net, or call 970-766-1028.

The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation was established in 1996 to help promote community efforts for the Vail Board of Realtors.