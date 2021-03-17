Vail business relief grant applications are due by March 31

Vail businesses are invited to apply for relief through the Grant Award Program, which provides direct aid to businesses experiencing hardship due to the public health crisis. Applications are due by March 31.

Developed by representatives of the Vail Economic Advisory Council with assistance from town staff, the $500,000 grant program was authorized Feb. 2 by the Vail Town Council. Grants range from $5,000 to $15,000.

The program so far has granted $266,250 to 24 Vail businesses experiencing hardship due to the public health crisis. A scoring matrix tallies points based on answers to determine the financial health of the business, along with operational impacts to support determination of the funds awarded.

The online application requires both quantitative and qualitative business information as well as a narrative explanation about the financial impacts of the health crisis on the business.

Who is eligible?

Business must have current and valid town of Vail business and sales tax licenses.

Business must have a physical location and storefront, and conduct business operations, within the town of Vail’s commercially zoned area.

A participating business must not be a publicly traded corporation, must not be owned by, controlled by, or a subsidiary of a publicly traded corporation.

A participating business must employ 50 or fewer full-time equivalents.

A business must be in full compliance with Eagle County and state of Colorado and Executive public health orders, including face covering mandates and capacity restrictions.

Online applications will be accepted through March 31. The town of Vail will provide grants directly to the business. Applications will be reviewed on a weekly basis, with approved payments following approval.

How to apply

The Grant Award Program is available on the town of Vail grants web page .

All applications will be subject to audit by the Vail Finance Department.

For more information regarding the Grant Award Program for Vail businesses, contact Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar, mvlaar@vailgov.com .