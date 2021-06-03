Vail chapel fundraising campaign hits $3.3M

Clergy members of the Vail Interfaith Chapel break ground on April 6 in Vail. The first phase of renovations to the chapel, which includes an updated parking lot and new roof, are expected to be wrapped up June 18.

Christ Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Vail Interfaith Chapel is one-third of the way to its $10 million fundraising goal.

Current contributors are: The Wiegers Family Foundation, FirstBank of Vail, the Sarah & Ross Perot, Jr. Foundation, Doe Browning, the town of Vail, Michelle and Craig Taylor, Beth and Rod Slifer, the Keith & Carol Brown Family Foundation, Jill and David Mertens, and Micki and Morris Futernick.

The chapel is in the first phase of a $7 million construction project. That first phase — replacing the roof, the boilers, repaving the west parking lot and installing new windows on the north side — is expected to wrap up June 18, leaving the rest of the summer open for events.

The second phase begins Aug. 23 and is set to end Nov. 19, just in time for the 2021-22 ski season. Work in that phase will include repaving the north parking lot, adding solar panels, replacing the west windows and adding an elevator.

The 2022 schedule includes renovating exterior creekside spaces, replacing windows on the building’s east and south side, upgrading the chapel’s heating, ventilation and electrical systems, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, redoing the chapel entry, and renovating the lower level. Other work includes work on the chapel’s sacristy and renovating the main and lower levels of the ministry building.

The anticipated completion is Thanksgiving of 2022.

Beside the construction and renovation work, the fundraising campaign also has a goal of establishing an endowment and reserve fund.

The Vail Religious Foundation has never done any fundraising to help with the cost of operations. To maintain the buildings for the next 20 years, and/or survive a catastrophic economic event, the chapel’s goal is to raise $2.5 million by 2022.

The Vail Interfaith Chapel has been called the “spiritual heart” of Vail. The chapel is home to six congregations: Catholic, Jewish, Baptist, Lutheran, Presbyterian and Episcopalian.

The chapel is also a community center, used by more than 50,000 people per year. The chapel is used for countless weddings, hosts numerous community groups and serves occasionally as a shelter for travelers stranded due to closures on Interstate 70.

For more information about the chapel and the fundraising campaign, go to VailChapel.com .