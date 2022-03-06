Vail Community Meeting will be held in person Tuesday

Former Vail Town Manager Terry Minger will be honored with the latest Vail Trailblazer Award at the March 8 Vail Community Meeting.

Courtesy photo

Vail’s Annual Community Meeting is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019 with the gathering taking place Tuesday, March 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion. The meeting will be headlined by a celebration recognizing thought leader and visionary Terry Minger as the recipient of the annual Trailblazer Award as well as a look back on town accomplishments from 2021 and new initiatives taking place in 2022.

This year’s gathering provides an opportunity to reconnect with community members face-to-face after presenting the annual update in an online format for the past two years.

Full-time and part-time residents, business owners, property owners, employees and others are invited. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with informational displays on a variety of topics of community interest. Presentations will begin at 5:15 p.m. Attendees will be invited to sign up for multiple drawings to win a season pass for the town’s new e-bike share program, a value of $125, and $100 in “Vail Bucks” to your favorite restaurants and businesses.

The annual gathering is hosted by the Vail Town Council and town staff and will include a video narrated by Mayor Kim Langmaid describing Vail’s progress on important topics, including environmental sustainability, housing, and Vail’s social and economic resiliency in addressing the ongoing pandemic.

In addition to updates on the town’s financial health and various planning initiatives taking place, the event will honor the many contributions Terry Minger has made as the 2022 Trailblazer recipient. Minger served as Vail’s Town Manager from 1969 to 1979. He was responsible for laying the groundwork for Vail’s most enduring qualities during an era that transformed an evolving village with dirt streets into a master planned community with qualities that have stood the test of time.

The program will also include remarks from Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard.

Project updates and community feedback opportunities will be presented in an open house format throughout the evening including:

Meet the Destination Stewardship Plan project team and sign up for upcoming community engagement opportunities.

Sample the Gore Creek interpretive project.

See how a ‘Fire Free Five’ defensible space program can save homes during a wildfire.

Share your comments on the Booth Creek Fuels Reduction Project.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the E-Vail Courier loading and delivery pilot program

Parking is free and light refreshments will be served. The meeting will be recorded by High Five Access media and will be replayed on Comcast Channel 5 with the feed available beginning Friday, March 11.

Face masks are recommended but not required during the event. Please stay home if you are sick.

For more information, contact the town’s communications office, 970-479-2115.