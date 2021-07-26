Vail community potluck will return in September

The first Vail Social in 2019 drew about 700 people to Solaris Plaza.

Town of Vail/special to the Daily

The town of Vail has to announced the return of the Vail Social community potluck in September. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in Vail Village, with additional details to be announced soon at VailSocial.com .

The first Vail Social took place in September 2019 at Solaris Plaza as an event akin to an earlier community gathering documented in Vail’s photo archives from the 1970s. Nearly 700 community members came together for the 2019 event to celebrate their love of Vail and to meet or reconnect with their neighbors while enjoying an old-fashioned community potluck dinner.

While details are still being finalized for the 2021 Vail Social, the format will draw upon the success of the 2019 event. This includes providing outdoor seating, eight to a table, with community members signing up as “table hosts.” Each host will organize who will join them at their table as well as coordinate their potluck menu. Table reservations will be made available soon on VailSocial.com and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and will be held rain or shine.

Presented by the town of Vail, the 2021 Vail Social is being coordinated in close contact with public health officials to keep the community safe. The picnic was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To receive Vail Social email updates and announcements, go to VailGov.com/vailsocial . For more information, call 970-479-2115 or email info@vailsocial.com .