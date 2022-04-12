Vail community sessions begin for stewardship plan

Increased visitation to Vail and growing trail use has led town of Vail officials to work on a stewardship plan to balance economic health with sustainability.

The first in a series of community visioning workshops will kick off a year-long planning process to create a Destination Stewardship Plan for Vail.

The ‘Steward Vail’ roundtable discussions will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and repeated from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Both sessions will be held at Donovan Pavilion, and light snacks will be provided.

Full- and part-time residents, business stakeholders, employees, nonprofits, governmental bodies, public land managers and others who care about Vail’s future are encouraged to attend. Reservations are now being taken at EngageVail.com/stewardship as space is limited. Attendees are asked to register no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 25.

Steward Vail project manager Mia Vlaar, the town’s economic development director, said the April workshops will gather feedback and secure ideas for increasing benefits and minimizing impacts of tourism to optimize the value of Vail’s top economic driver. Discussion topics will include ways Vail could attract visitors who value sustainability and are inclined to protect community resources, both the natural environment and built infrastructure.

“We really want to hear from everyone who cares about Vail,” Vlaar said. “These sessions provide a unique opportunity to join with a variety of members of the Vail community to explore what’s important and bring it to the fore to inform the development of the plan.”

The April sessions will be followed by two additional rounds of workshops. Discussions on Tuesday, June 28, and Wednesday, June 29, will center on sharing feedback to the initial findings. Workshops on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, will give participants a chance to share thoughts on the plan’s draft recommendations.

The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and management plan that will advance Vail’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building Vail’s tourism economy. Specifically, the town is seeking ways to attract visitors who will support and respect the destination, while encouraging more equitable access to all that Vail offers.

The plan is being facilitated by a consultant team representing three leading tourism organizations: Better Destinations, based in Denver, MMGY NextFactor of Vancouver, and the Travel Foundation, an international NGO focused on improving impacts of tourism.

For more information about Steward Vail, go to EngageVail.com/stewardship or contact Vlaar at 970-479-2452 or mvlaar@vailgov.com .