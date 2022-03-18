Vail community survey underway to identify community priorities

The town of Vail is inviting all residents, property owners, business owners and employees to take part in its biennial community survey which is taking place in two formats: online and mail-back. The survey was last conducted in 2020 and is used to evaluate municipal service levels and to identify community priorities.

Postcard invitations have been mailed to households in Vail, including part-time residents, with information on how to take part in the survey. Beginning March 21, a mail-back version of the survey will be available upon request by calling 970-479-2115 or emailing info@vailgov.com for those that prefer to complete the survey using a paper form.

Survey respondents will be asked to evaluate satisfaction levels for town services, such as public safety, snow removal, transit, parking, community development applications, special events and library operations. In addition, questions to identify and prioritize issues important to the future of Vail are included. The feedback will be used by the Town Council in evaluating areas of focus and future budgeting scenarios.

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid says it’s important the town hear from as many people as possible to learn what matters most to them. To help build interest in the survey, respondents will be eligible to win an e-bike in a grand prize drawing, plus 10 winners will be selected to receive a $100 Visa gift card. The first gift card drawing will take place from among the first 100 completed surveys. The e-bike grand prize is a Giant Roam E+ thanks to generous support from Venture Sports.

Respondents are asked to participate in the survey just once. The deadline for responses is April 18, but you are requested to respond within 10 days of receiving a survey invitation.

The 2022 survey results will be released in June during a presentation to the Town Council, followed by posting of the results on the town’s website. The project is being managed by RRC Associates, an independent research firm.

Since 1987, the town of Vail has initiated community surveys in a variety of formats to assist in planning and resource allocations. Previous results have contributed to an additional emphasis on economic development, parking, housing programs, environmental sustainability, customer service improvements and expanded communications.

For more information, contact Suzanne Silverthorn in the town’s communications office at ssilverthorn@vailgov.com or call 970-479-2115.