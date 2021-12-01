Vail company’s vaccine mandate touted as a success

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate announced Monday that 97% of its 350 brokers and staff had received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the valley’s biggest employers has almost all of its employees vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate announced Monday that 97% of its 350 brokers and staff had received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

East West Hospitality, a sister company of the real estate firm, has had similar success.

East West founder and chairman Harry Frampton said Wednesday that the final numbers aren’t yet in, but he believes more than 90% of East West Hospitality’s roughly 1,500 employees are also vaccinated.

The company in August announced that all employees would have to be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or wear masks in offices and test weekly for the virus. The company put a Nov. 22 deadline for everyone to be vaccinated.

“Simply put, it was the right thing to do,” Slifer Smith & Frampton CEO Jason Cole said in a release.

“We believe our vaccine requirement policy is the best path forward and will allow us to offer the highest level of safety for our clients as we serve them through listing their homes and showing buyers around.”

East West chairman and co-founder Harry Frampton said there was some employee resistance to the vaccine mandate, but only from “a small number” of employees.

“The perception was that there were more pushing back than there actually were,” Frampton said.

Frampton added that as the company deadline approached, momentum for vaccination started to build.

“There were people on the fence, and they may have been for multiple reasons,” Frampton said. But as the deadline neared, and new variants of the virus commanded attention, more people rolled up their sleeves.

Frampton said the company has worked to accommodate those just getting their first doses or who have faced delays in getting their shots.

Still, some people have chosen to cut ties with the company.

“But hiring (replacements) is going quite well,” Frampton said.

Job applicants have been people who want to work for a vaccinated company. There are more of those people than those who don’t want the vaccine, he added.

The mandate “actually helps us,” Frampton said. “It’s been more good than bad.”