Vail council candidate Brian Stockmar in his own words





The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the 10 candidates running for four seats on the Vail Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.

Name: Brian Stockmar (incumbent)

Occupation: Retired economist and finance lawyer

Neighborhood: East Vail (Bighorn)

Length of residence in Vail: Full-time for about 12 years, part-time since the mid-1960s

Have you served on any other town boards or commissions? (that includes the Vail Recreation District and county boards and commissions, if any): I currently serve on the Vail Economic Advisory Council and the Eagle County Regional Transportation Authority Board. I served on the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission for four years and chaired that board during my second term.

Why do you want this job? I have been part of the Vail community since its beginning. Serving my community is important to me and sitting on the Town Council is an extraordinary way to serve. In particular, I would like to see greater emphasis on maintaining and improving the quality of life for our residents

What has the current council done well? What could it have done better? The current council has focused on navigating the turbulent waters of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including addressing the economic and financial challenges that the pandemic has caused. The current council has also done a reasonable job of protecting our most vital resource — parks and open space — although there is much more to be done in this regard.

Hiring Scott Robson as Town Manager was one of the best decisions made by the council. His experience and leadership have served us well.

Our Fire Chief, Mark Novak, has said that it is not if, but when, Vail experiences a major community-wide fire. I have raised this issue on multiple occasions and asked for an update of our building codes to eliminate highly flammable building materials on structures as soon as possible.

During the last election, I campaigned for the council to adopt a comprehensive ethics code. I delivered a proposed draft of such a code to other members of council and asked that it or revisions of it be adopted. Only one other member of council discussed the draft or the issue with me. Our town needs a comprehensive ethics and conflict of interest code now!

I have also publicly been critical of what I believe have been an excessive number of executive sessions which prevent full and open public discussions of matters important to our residents. Lastly, arbitrarily limiting public comment at meetings to three minutes is an insult to the intelligence and vital contributions of our residents.

What’s your position on the proposed half-cent sales tax increase for housing initiatives? I voted to support the proposed half-cent sales tax increase for housing initiatives. This tax will supplement our general fund, which has historically been the primary source of housing funds.

As a member of the council and the Planning and Environmental Commission, I have supported reasonable and appropriate employee housing, including the proposed Residences at Main Vail. My opposition has been to the design and certain financial aspects of that project.

If elected, what’s the main thing you’d like to see the council accomplish in the next two or four years?

If re-elected, I will continue to focus on financial, environmental, and open-space matters while working to improve employment issues, including child care, health care, living wages, and appropriate housing initiatives.