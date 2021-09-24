Vail council candidate forum set for Monday at Donovan Pavilion

A Vail Town Council candidate forum is set for Monday, Sept. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion.

The forum, hosted by the Vail Chamber and Business Association and TV8 Vail, is open to the public and offers voters an opportunity to learn about the 10 people vying for four open seats on the Vail Town Council.

The event is made possible by the Vail Board of Realtors and will be moderated by Douglas Smith and features questions on issues pertinent to the town. The forum will be livestreamed on Facebook Live and YouTube for those who are not able to be there in person. Masks are encouraged for those who are unvaccinated.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a reception and meet and greet, followed by the forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There are 10 candidates running for four open spots on Vail Town Council. Mayor Dave Chapin and Council member Jenn Bruno are term-limited and are ineligible to run for reelection. The candidates will appear on the ballot as follows: Pete Seibert Jr., Niko Sayag, Brian Stockmar, Jonathan Staufer, Barry Davis, Kirk Hansen, Travis Coggin, Kim Newbury Rediker, Jermaine A. Wates and Kathryn Middleton. Coggin and Stockmar are incumbents.

TV8 Vail will provide live video coverage on the Town of Vail Facebook page. Video of the forum will be available to view after the event as well on vailchamber.org , vailgov.com , and the TV8 YouTube channel.

Town of Vail elections are nonpartisan. In accordance with the town’s charter, voters may select up to four candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, while the fourth-highest finisher will serve a two-year term. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members and each serves a two-year term.

Vail’s Nov. 2 election is a coordinated election with Eagle County with all voting taking place by a mail-in ballot. A voter service and polling center will be located at the Grand View Room on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure to assist Vail voters with their ballots beginning Oct. 28.

For more information about the Vail election, contact the Vail Town Clerk’s Office, 970-479-2136 or go to the town’s website .

For more information about the Vail Chamber and Business Association, call 970-477-0075 or email info@vailchamber.org .