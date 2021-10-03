Vail council candidate Kim Newbury Rediker in her words

Kim Newbury Rediker



The Vail Daily is running Q&A’s with the 10 candidates running for four seats on the Vail Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.

Name: Kim Newbury Rediker

Occupation: Assistant General Manager, Antlers at Vail

Neighborhood: West Vail North

Length of residence in Vail: 30 years

Have you served on any other town boards or commissions? (that includes the Vail Recreation District and county boards and commissions, if any): Vail Recreation District Board of Directors; Commission on Special Events; Vail Town Council 2003-2011 (Mayor Pro Tem 2009-2011); Vail Local Housing Authority; Vail Economic Advisory Council; Colorado Real Estate Commission.

Why do you want this job? In my view, the role of councilpersons is to achieve the best outcomes for Vail with a focus on the long-term quality of life and continued responsible community growth. Council members must effectively serve as representatives of the community and must fairly account for the diverse needs of the community when making decisions.

It is important for council members to encourage citizens to be actively engaged in civic matters and to foster cohesion among members of the community. Citizens expect their elected officials to manage responsibly and transparently and to be accountable for their actions and decisions. I believe that I have the background, experience and knowledge to help lead the community effectively and to help engage citizens as we make important decisions for the long-term success of Vail.

What has the current council done well? What could it have done better? The current Town Council had a very difficult challenge in how to effectively govern during the pandemic, and the decisions they made to steer Vail through the past 18 months were extremely successful. Few communities were able to rebound and move forward as quickly or positively as Vail. In terms of what they could have done better, perhaps some important decisions were made without full community engagement — those decisions are not necessarily bad ones, but there are people in the community who feel that their opinions were not considered. But it is hard to criticize too harshly as the pandemic certainly made it significantly more difficult, due to an inability to conduct in-person meetings and events, to fully engage and inform citizens.

What’s your position on the proposed half-cent sales tax increase for housing initiatives? It is important for Vail to have a permanent funding source for housing initiatives. If approved, I have confidence that Town Council and staff will determine a prudent plan for expending the funds.

If elected, what’s the main thing you’d like to see the council accomplish in the next two or four years? There are two main things to tackle over the next two to four years:

Housing, housing, housing. If the sales tax increase passes, the town will have adequate financial means to better address housing needs in the community. Therefore, the council must review the Vail Housing 2027 plan and should be prepared to make adjustments to the plan as needed.

The clock is ticking on the Tax Increment Financing District within the Vail Reinvestment Authority. That district is intended to finance public improvements in Lionshead. It is important that we dust off the Civic Area Plan within the next year or two and then begin to move forward as quickly as possible with improvements within the district area, not the least of which may be a renovation/redevelopment of Dobson Arena.