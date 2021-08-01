Vail council to review housing survey results

The Vail Town Council will review results from a voter opinion survey at its Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting to determine if one or more taxing questions will be pursued for the Nov. 2, 2021 town of Vail Coordinated Election. Two agenda items have been scheduled for discussion.

During the afternoon meeting, consultants from Magellan Strategies and Summit Information Services will present findings from a recently completed voter opinion survey that measured support and opposition for a .5% sales tax to partially fund the town’s residential housing initiatives and a separate 2.2% lodging tax increase to fund a year ‘round marketing effort and special events. The survey presentation is listed as 3.3 on the afternoon agenda with the meeting convening at 2:30 p.m. in the town council chambers.

A second discussion is scheduled for the evening meeting in which the Town Council will review possible ballot language for the 2021 Town of Vail Coordinated Election. The ballot language presentation is listed as 6.1 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. Public comment will be available both in-person and virtually. To register to provide public comment virtually, visit Webinar Registration – Zoom or to share comments in advance of the meeting, email publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com .

The voter opinion poll was conducted from July 16-25 and utilized text messaging and the town’s email data to interview Vail voters. The survey generated 665 completed interviews among voters who are likely to vote in a November 2021 election. The survey also measured voter support and opposition levels for a 5% tax or fee on short-term rental property revenues.

The Town Council has until Aug. 17 to finalize one or more ballot questions for the town of Vail Coordinated Election. Voters will also elect four members to the Vail Town Council.

To review a staff memo on this topic, visit the town’s website at http://www.vailgov.com .