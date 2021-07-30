Vail council to review parking restrictions near East Vail Trails

An overview of the East Vail Trails summer pilot program, which has included closure of the Booth Lake trailhead parking, will be presented to the Vail Town Council at its Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting.

The presentation is listed as 3.4 on the meeting agenda, which begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Town Council chambers. Public comment will be available both in-person and virtually. To register to provide public comment virtually, visit Webinar Registration – Zoom or to share comments in advance of the meeting, email publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com .

At the direction of the Vail Town Council, parking at the Booth Lake trailhead has been closed since June 2 to address neighborhood safety concerns and overcrowding of the East Vail trails leading to the Eagles Nest Wilderness. The initiative was developed through a partnership facilitated by the U.S. Department of Transportation Volpe Center involving the town of Vail, U.S. Forest Service, Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, Walking Mountains Science Center, Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, Vail Mountain School and Vail Resorts.

To supplement the trailhead parking closure, the Town Council approved an ordinance establishing a Booth Lake Trailhead Parking Zone which increased penalties for parking violations. Penalties are $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense within one year; and $300 for subsequent similar offenses within one year. Penalties within the remainder of the town remain at $50, $75 and $150 in the respective categories. Regulatory signs were posted in the neighborhood to identify the no parking areas.

In addition to changes at the Booth Lake trailhead, improvements were initiated by the Forest Servide at the Gore-Deluge trailhead in which designated parking spaces and delineated no parking areas were created to address conflicts between vehicles and bicyclists on Vail Pass. Lastly, efforts were made to actively promote stewardship and Leave No Trace principles through in-person contacts by trail hosts, ambassadors and rangers.

A summary of trail use, bus ridership, parking enforcement, availability and use of hiker parking at Vail Mountain School, public outreach and guest interactions will be included in the presentation.

Options for consideration include continuing the Booth Lake trailhead parking closure until Oct. 10 or suspending the closure on Aug. 10 when Vail Mountain School faculty return to the classroom, which will further limit hiker parking options.

To review a staff memo on the topic, go to VailGov.com .