Vail council will hear appeal of apartment project decision

The Vail Town Council will conduct an appeal hearing at its Tuesday, Aug. 3, evening meeting following a review board’s denial of the town’s application to construct a housing development on town-owned land.

The appeal hearing for Residences at Main Vail is listed as 7.1 on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Council chambers. Public comment will be available both in-person and virtually. To register to provide public comment virtually, go to Webinar Registration – Zoom or to share comments in advance of the meeting via email at publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com .

Tuesday’s appeal hearing follows a 3-1 vote of the application’s denial by the Design Review Board on July 7. The Design Review Board is responsible for reviewing exterior design plans to ensure compliance with the town’s design guidelines and standards. In its role as applicant, the town of Vail filed an appeal of the denial July 14, alleging the board failed to properly apply the adopted design standards and guidelines and acted outside its purview of review.

The Vail Planning and Environmental Commission on May 10 voted 5-1 to grant final approval to the development application with 20 conditions. The applicant has since addressed the conditions of the that board’s approval.

The Residences at Main Vail, located at 129 North Frontage Road West, have been designed as a 100% deed-restricted, for rent, residential development to include a mix of 72 one- and two-bedroom apartments containing at least 72 parking spaces onsite with additional means of meeting the transportation needs of the new residents.

Additional amenities include individual storage unit lockers, on-site laundry, indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces, a solar panel installation for on-site energy production with 100% electrification systems to minimize the carbon footprint of the new building. The project could be home to as many as 200 full-time and seasonal Vail residents.

The town intends to partner with Triumph Development to complete the project, subject to the mutual acceptance of a development agreement.

During Tuesday’s appeal hearing, the Vail Town Council will determine whether to uphold, overturn, or overturn with modifications the Design Review Board decision.

Depending on the outcome of the appeal hearing, decisions on public financing of the development as well as a revised development agreement with Triumph Development will be scheduled for consideration by the Vail Town Council at upcoming meetings.

To review a staff memo of the appeal, go to http://www.vailgov.com .