Vail Country Club now open in Chapel Square

Business name: Vail Country Club

Location: Chapel Square, Avon

Date opened: April 25

Owner: Kenny Thayer

Vail Country Club owner Kenny Thayer.

Contact information: Call 970-470-4830

What goods or services do you provide? Indoor golf, indoor golf Instruction, video games and a sports bar.

What’s new or exciting at your place? We have TrackMan indoor golf simulators, six big screen TVs, a full bar, golf instruction and 118 courses to play year round.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I am the only business like this in the valley.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? At Vail Country Club we treat everyone like they are a member and make sure we are having fun at all times. I like to listen to the customers and what they have to say. If there is anything we are not doing or can do better, I try and make it happen as soon as possible.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I have been in the golf business for the past 25 years and love everything about the game and what I am currently doing. My first passion was skiing and golf was something fun to do in the summer. After competing in a few local events and having success, I realized this was the career path I wanted to pursue, and what better place than Hawaii. I was fortunate enough to work in some pretty amazing places along the way including the Kapalua Plantation Course on Maui, the Prince Course on Kauai and the Maroon Creek Club in Aspen.

I spent over six years on the islands and had the opportunity to work with the PGA Tour and the Mercedes-Benz Championships. I then spent the past 14 years at the Beaver Creek Golf Club and the past seven years as director of golf.

I then had the great fortune of leaving the Beaver Creek Golf Club and starting the Vail Country Club. I am now doing what I enjoy most, teaching golf lessons and meeting a lot of great new people.

What’s the most humorous thing that’s happened since you opened? I think the funniest thing is trying to be a bartender. I am a golfer and skier, not a bartender. I generally drink beer and wine and know nothing about cocktails or mixed drinks. It took me about five minutes to make my first vodka and soda. I made a Bloody Mary with no ice and have made some other pretty funny mistakes. I have found that if they are strong drinks, the customers generally don’t complain. I never thought I would be a 49-year-old bartender, but I’m having a lot of fun with it..