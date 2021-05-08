Vail Daily Bizwatch: Bold Property Management Solutions

Business name: Bold Property Management Solutions

Location: 101 Fawcett Road, Suite 220 Avon

Date opened: Bold was established in Vail in 1983

Owners: Christopher Tanis and Adam Savin

Contact information: Call 970-949-6070 or email clientservices@boldsolutions.net

The Bold Property Management Solutions office in Avon.

Bold Property Management Solutions / Special to the Daily

What goods or services do you provide? Bold provides community association management, private home care management and maintenance services to properties all around the valley. Our client portfolio ranges from small communities and individual homes to large neighborhoods and property owner association management. We can do it all!

What’s new or exciting at your place? Bold has undergone many positive changes in the last few years including moving to a beautiful new office and hiring many new, talented and knowledgeable staff members.

We sold our long term rental business in 2020 to focus on our community association management, home care, and maintenance services. Most recently, we are thrilled to announce our acquisition of Vail Home Rentals. Vail Home Rentals is one of the oldest and most well known management companies in the Vail Valley — truly a family business.

We have great respect for the relationships that Larry Barnes and his team at Vail Home Rentals have built over the years and we are honored to carry on this legacy. This is a unique partnership between two of the longest-running management companies in the valley. We are looking forward to working with our new clients and delivering the best service possible.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Bold uses a team-based approach to our management services. We feel that when we work as a team, we can deliver the exceptional service that our clients deserve. When you work with Bold, you will have a dedicated point person to contact, as well as a back-up manager and maintenance manager. Our team meets weekly to provide updates on every single association and home that we manage so every staff member remains fully informed at all times.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Our goal is to always deliver full transparency to our clients. A home is one of the largest investments that most people will make, and we want to work together with the homeowners and communities that we manage to protect this investment. We do this through keeping the lines of communication open 24/7, addressing client requests and needs in a timely manner, and providing full financial transparency at all times.

What can your customers expect from you? Our customers can expect fast and friendly service, knowledgeable staff, and a positive energy and attitude. We excel at this business.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Chris is originally from the East Coast with more than 30 years of experience in real estate development and investments in Colorado. After receiving his B.S. in International Business from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, Chris spent over 12 years in the private aviation industry in New York and Geneva, Switzerland, turning his recreational pilot interest into a profession.

Consistent clientele and steady growth prompted Chris to explore expansion which led to the merger of Sanctuary with Bold Property Management Solutions in 2012, Crossroads Realty in 2013 and Vail Home Rentals in 2021.

Adam Savin moved to Vail in 2010 to start Booth Creek Capital Management LLC a public and private investment management company. Prior to that he lived and worked in New York City where he spent 18 years in banking and finance at both Morgan Stanley and then Merrill Lynch.

His skills include business management and efficiency, business development and investments. After surveying the property management landscape in the Vail Valley, Adam saw an opportunity to aggregate a fragmented business and create a scale operation that utilizes the latest technologies and provides the highest level of touch and service to our clients and property owners. Through mergers with Chris Tanis and Sanctuary Property Management, Bold Real Estate Solutions, Crossroads Realty and Vail Home Rentals, the new Bold Property Management Solutions now serves over 4,000 homeowners from East Vail to Gypsum and around the world.