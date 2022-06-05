Vail Daily seeking conservative political columnist

The Vail Daily is seeking a political columnist to provide a conservative voice on its opinion pages alongside Jonah Goldberg and Cal Thomas.

The weekly, 700-word column must focus on local issues that matter to Vail Valley readers.

Those who are interested should email valleyvoices@vaildaily.com with information about their writing experience, interest in contributing to the Vail Daily opinion section and political affiliation. Applications also must include three to five writing samples.