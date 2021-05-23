Vail Daily wins 8 awards in statewide Better Newspaper Contest

The Vail Daily won eight first- and second-place awards in the Colorado Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest. The Vail Daily competes in Class 2, the largest circulation category, that includes media outlets like The Denver Post, The Colorado Sun and the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The Vail Daily won four awards in advertising categories and four for photography and design. Vail Daily Art Director Amanda Swanson and Photo Editor Chris Dillmann each took home two individual awards.

Awards included:

First-place winners

Best Advertising Special Section: EAT Winter 2020, Wren Bova, Dominique Taylor, Mark Bricklin, Carly Arnold

Best Print Ad: Engel & Volkers Realty, Hattie Rensberry, Carole Bukovich

Best Page Design: Paranormal, Amanda Swanson

Second-place winners

Best print ad: Southside Benderz, Mark Bricklin, Heidi Bricklin

Best Use of Digital Advertising: Vail Valley beer pairs well with Girl Scout Cookies, Tricia Swenson, Casey Russell, Sean Naylor

Best News or Feature Photograph: Paying respects, Chris Dillmann

Best Sports Photograph: Pushing the limits, Chris Dillmann

Best Page Design: Sex and the City, Amanda Swanson

Vail Daily Art Director Amanda Swanson won two design awards in the statewide Better Newspaper Contest, sweeping the Best Page Design category.



The Vail Daily was also honored with its sister papers in Colorado Mountain News Media for a second-place award for Best Editorial Collaboration for The Longevity Project: Advancements in medicine. The series included original reporting and photography, as well as a speaker event, in collaboration with the Summit Daily News, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Glenwood Springs Post Independent and the Aspen Times.