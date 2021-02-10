Vail debuts new small business relief program

The town of Vail has announced a new business relief program, the Grant Award Program, which will provide direct aid to Vail businesses experiencing hardship due to the public health crisis.

Developed by representatives of the Vail Economic Advisory Council with assistance from town staff, the $500,000 grant program was authorized Feb. 2 by the Vail Town Council. Grants will range from $5,000 to $15,000.

The program was designed to be complementary to the recent Eagle County Bridge Funding program. A scoring matrix will tally points-based answers to questions on the financial health of the business along with operational impacts of the pandemic to support determination of the funds awarded. The online application will require both quantitative and qualitative business information as well as a narrative explanation about the financial impacts of the health crisis on the business.

The criteria

A business must have a current and valid town of Vail business and sales tax license.

A business must have a physical location and storefront within the town of Vail’s commercially zoned area from which business operations are conducted.

The business must not be a publicly traded corporation, not be owned by, controlled by, or a subsidiary of a publicly traded corporation.

A business must employ 50 or fewer full-time equivalents.

A business must be in full compliance with Eagle County and State of Colorado and Executive Public Health Orders (including face covering mandates and capacity restrictions).

The application time frame

Online applications will be accepted Feb. 15 through March 31. The town of Vail will provide grants directly to the business. Applications will be reviewed on a weekly basis, with approved payments following approval.

How to Apply?

The Grant Award Program will be available on the town of Vail grants webpage beginning Feb. 15 at .

All applications will be subject to audit by the Town of Vail Finance Department.

For more information, email Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar, mvlaar@vailgov.com.