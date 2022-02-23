Vail, Eagle County booking pace running strong

The Sebastian Vail is among many Vail Valley hotels and lodges seeing strong business this season.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 put a dent in some January lodging bookings, but it looks like “gangbusters” may be an appropriate word to describe the valley’s current lodging business.

A recent report from lodging industry analysis firm Inntopia shows a similar trend across a 17-resort western mountain resort region.

In addition to strong booking activity, lodges also report strong gains in average daily rate and revenue.

While the Inntopia report states that bookings in January for January arrivals fell from 2021, advance bookings were still strong.

Bryan Austin, general manager of The Sebastian hotel in Vail, said that property didn’t lose much business in January, despite a surge in omicron cases that month.

Austin said most of The Sebastian’s January bookings were made well in advance, and very few of those guests canceled their reservations.

Austin added that in addition to individual leisure travel, group business accounts for much of that business.

Group bookings — from weddings to corporate meetings — are perhaps an underappreciated part of the valley’s lodging business. That business all but evaporated in 2020 and 2021.

But, Austin said, “group business is back.” In fact, Austin said, a large industry group from the East Coast was arriving Tuesday at The Sebastian.

Scott Gubrud, the sales and marketing director of the Four Seasons Resort and Residence Vail, said that property saw a dip in January arrivals, including a few groups that rescheduled their events for later in the ski season.

But, Gubrud said, February and March show solid bookings. In fact, he said, between February and the end of March, the hotel is booked at 90% or more for 45 days in those months.

Both Austin and Gubrud said guests are seemingly unfazed by the increases in room rates. Gubrud said he believes a multi-year renovation at the Four Seasons has led guests to accept higher rates.

“When you’ve got something to show (for higher rates),” people tend to be accepting, he said.

Austin said given the strong demand for resort lodging, he hasn’t heard “any hesitation” about higher rates.

Vail Valley Partnership President and CEO Chris Romer said that seems to be the case around the valley.

Romer said that overall, occupancy is at or above levels seen for at least the past eight years.

And, he added, that demand seems to be building for the coming summer season.

Austin did express some concern over the effect of rising gas prices on summer travel, since more of those guests drive to the valley. But, Romer said, he isn’t seeing any slowing in the pace of advance summer bookings.

“We’re still a very attractive destination,” Romer said, adding that group business demand for May and June “is like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

That strong demand can require lodges to ask guests to juggle a bit.

“The hard part right now is trying to wedge additional (business) in,” Gubrud said. “The booking pace is so much farther out that trying to book last minute is a challenge.”