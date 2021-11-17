Vail early-season efforts return, along with employee training

Magic of Lights Vail returns for a second season.

Chris Dillmann/vail Daily archive

Vail again is working to give a boost to the early days of the ski season, from events and entertainment to employee training and engagement.

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday heard a presentation from the town’s economic development team and Vail Chamber and Business Association Director Alison Wadey. The speakers were led off by Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard.

Howard said the goal for this season is “just to welcome people back” to the resort. That’s come with new lift loading procedures, Howard said. In addition, last season’s lift reservation system has been dropped, along with outdoor face mask requirements. Guests will need proof of vaccinations and/or masks for large, indoor spaces.

In the villages, Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar told council members that the fairly recent 4 p.m. apres ski bell ringing has returned, along with “Revely Vail: Welcome to the Brilliance of Winter.”

Revely activities include resort village amenities including fire pits at three locations, along with special lighting.

The Magic of Lights Vail event at Ford Park is returning for a second season, and apres ski music will return to the resort village from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on select days. Other events include the return of the town’s tree lighting event, ice skating shows and arts workshops.

All those events will be listed at RevelyVail.com, an adjunct of the town’s DiscoverVail.com website.

In addition to all the events is the PrimaVail employee training program.

Wadey said the program went all virtual in 2020, but it’s back to in-person sessions this season. More than just big sessions, Wadey said the PrimaVail program can come to individual businesses.

Coordinator Amanda Zinn can shop before a shift, and will bring a “bunch of swag,” Wadey said. The training will also include little contests to see if people were actually listening, Wadey added.

In addition to guest service training, PrimaVail participants can also take part in walking tours of the villages. Those tours cover public art, restroom locations and a little bit of town history.

Another session, “Vail History 101,” is held at the Colorado Snowsports Museum. Council member Jen Mason, the director of the museum, said those sessions seem to have been well received by participants.

After a year without in-person events, PrimaVail is also bringing back social events including ice bumper cars, ax throwing and tubing.

There will also be employee recognition awards culminating with and end-of-season party, depending on public health orders and the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council member Kim Langmaid said it’s been “cool to see (the program) evolve over the years,” adding that going to individual businesses is a good idea.

“I love the collaboration,” council member Jenn Bruno said. “You’re innovating and finding success.”