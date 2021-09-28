Vail Fire Department hosts Oct. 2 event

Vail Fire and Emergency Services is inviting community members to stop by the West Vail Fire Station, 2399 North Frontage Road, for an open house from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

The family-friendly event will include activities for guests of all ages including extinguisher training, equipment displays and a kids’ obstacle course in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week. Activities will also include fire safety information on smoke alarms, exit drills and carbon monoxide alarms presented by the fire prevention division. Free hot dogs and chips will be served as well.

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9 and this year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” The national campaign encourages everyone to create and practice a home escape plan.

According to Fire Marshal Ryan Ocepek, “planning and practicing a home escape route is important since you typically have only one to two minutes to escape from a fire in the home.”

The open house at the West Vail Fire Station and related school visits by representatives from Vail Fire will educate students on the importance of drawing a map of their home and practicing fire drills with family members. During the sessions, firefighters will teach children about closing doors to slow the spread of smoke, flames and heat. Students will also learn about staying outside of a building and not going back inside to retrieve belongings.

Fire Prevention Week was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, the 1871 blaze that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire began on Oct. 8 and continued into and did most of its damage on Oct. 9, 1871.

For more information, call Ocepek, 970-479-3536 or email rocepek@vailgov.com .