Vail fire early Sunday morning “could have been much worse,” no injuries reported

An emergency responder from Vail Fire extinguishes a fire on the exterior of a fourplex unit on Red Sandstone Drive in Vail.

Vail Fire photo.

Vail Fire crews responded to a structure fire which “could have been much worse,” said Vail Battalion Chief Craig Davis, at the Sandstone 70 condominiums in Vail early Sunday morning.

Davis said Vail Fire and Emergency Services arrived at around 1 a.m. to find a wood porch on the fourplex completely engulfed in flames. After quickly putting down the exterior blaze, firefighters were able to extinguish the remainder of the fire inside the unit with the help of the Eagle River Fire Protection District. No one was injured.

A neighbor called in the blaze, Davis said, and helped notify the occupants and get them to shelter.

“A heroic effort on his part, to bang on their door and notify them,” Davis said. “When we arrived, we could see occupants fleeing the condo,” Davis said.

The fire was contained to one unit, two residents have been displaced from that unit which is now uninhabitable. The surrounding units in the building have smoke damage and while those residents were temporarily displaced while crews worked on the fire, they returned to their homes at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Davis said.

Upon entering the unit, firefighters did not hear smoke alarms going off, but that doesn’t always mean that they weren’t working at the time.

“They may have been there, gone off and then melted,” he said.

Nevertheless, the incident is a reminder to everyone to make sure home smoke detectors are working properly.

“Particularly for people who are renting properties, make sure you test the smoke detectors and make sure they’re fully functional,” Davis said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Vail Fire & Emergency Services received assistance from the Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedic Service, Vail Public Safety Communications Center and the Vail Police Department.