Vail hard to recycle event will be May 13

The town of Vail’s biannual Hard to Recycle event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Ford Park parking lot.

The event will collect electronic waste and household hazardous waste and will offer paper shredding services. Yard waste and household compost will also be collected.

The current national recycling rate is 32% while Colorado has a 15.3% recycling rate and Eagle County has a recycling rate of 33%. The Vail community in 2021 achieved a 35% recycling rate, but still has a way to go to increase diversion of recyclable and organic material to become a zero-waste community.

At the Hard to Recycle events in 2021, Vail was able to recycle over 20 tons of otherwise hard to recycle materials, making a large contribution to the total.

The town’s recycling event is free for residents, property owners and those who work in Vail. Charges may apply for excessive volumes. No commercial collections will be accepted.

Electronics will be recycled with Blue Star Recyclers based in Denver, an E-Steward certified electronic waste recycler. Household hazardous waste, including batteries, paint and paint related products, lawn and garden products including fertilizers and weed killers, household cleaning products, and motor oil and antifreeze will be collected by Veolia, based in Henderson. Paper will be shredded by Alliance Moving of Gypsum, then recycled at the Eagle County Materials Recovery Facility. Yard waste and household compost will be taken to the Vail Honeywagon Organics commercial compost facility where it will become compost.

This event is funded by fees from the “kick the bag habit” program in which a fee of 10 cents per bag is collected by the two major grocery stores in Vail for customers who choose to opt out of reusable bags. It is currently illegal in Colorado to dispose of electronics with your regular trash. This event provides an opportunity for residents and employees of Vail to responsibly dispose of this type of waste free of charge.

The town is also encouraging residents to get outside and clean up their neighborhoods this spring. Residents can dispose of collected trash in dumpsters provided by the town for this alternative cleanup effort from May 12-19 or until they are full, whichever comes first. The dumpsters will be located at the North Trail trailhead parking lot in West Vail at the west end of the North Frontage Road, the Ford Park parking lot and the East Vail interchange parking area at I-70 exit 180.

For more information, contact Vail Environmental Sustainability Coordinator Beth Markham, 970-479-2333 or bmarkham@vailgov.com .