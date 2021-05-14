Vail has free wood chip mulch for town residents

The town of Vail has established an alternate site for distribution of free mulch this season due to impacts associated with construction at the public works facility the usual distribution point.

The mulch this year will be placed at the North Trail parking lot in West Vail beginning May 15 and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The town’s supply of wood-chip mulch comes from recycled Christmas trees, community slash pickup and hazard tree removal. Residents must be prepared to load the material on their own by bringing a shovel and appropriate containers. Commercial landscapers are asked to make other arrangements in acquiring mulch for their businesses.

Mulch helps conserve water by decreasing soil temperatures and the amount of soil exposed to wind and sun. Combustible mulch, such as that given away by the town, should be placed in beds more than five feet away from any structure. The use of large, continuous mulch beds should be avoided. Use non-combustible mulches such as stone or cobble for these areas and for landscape beds next to the structure.

To check availability, call the Vail Fire and Emergency Services chipper number, 970-477-3509.