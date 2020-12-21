Vail Health adds new surgical system to operating suite

Vail Health’s operating suite now includes the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, an advanced technology system that can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgeries, including urological procedures and hernia repair. The first surgery using the robotic technology was performed on Dec. 10 by Dr. Turner Lisle.

Compared to other surgical approaches, the precision of robotic-assisted surgeries may result in a shorter hospital stay, less postoperative pain, fewer complications, including after hospital discharge, lower blood loss, and quicker recovery.

“Bringing the state-of-the-art technology of da Vinci to the Vail Valley demonstrates our commitment to providing the best patient care closer to home,” said Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook in a news release. “The expansion of Vail Health Hospital and the opening of the new East Wing allowed us to accommodate the addition of this system in a way that was not previously possible in the former facility.”

During robotic-assisted surgery, surgeons control the da Vinci surgical system through a special console in the room.

The da Vinci features a 3D high-definition camera that allows surgeons to see a crystal-clear and highly magnified view of a patient’s anatomy as they operate, anatomy not normally visible to the human eye, and the fine details of a patient’s surgery. Surgeons are also able to access anatomical locations that were previously difficult to reach by other approaches and allows for precise control through the precision of small instruments.

“da Vinci Xi is the most powerful tool in my armamentarium, bar none. Its specialized instrumentation and 3D visualization allow me to perform highly complex procedures in a way that gets my patients back to their normal routine infinitely faster and with less postoperative pain than with traditional open and even laparoscopic surgery,” said Turner C. Lisle, a doctor who specializes in robotic, laparoscopic, hernia and general surgery. “It’s certainly another feather in the cap of Vail Health’s commitment to world-class care for the residents of this valley and beyond.”

“The new robotic surgery program at Vail Heath is an important step forward for our surgical capability, and is an example of Vail Health’s commitment to providing cutting edge surgical care close to home,” said Zach Hartman, MD. “I am fortunate to have several years of robotic surgery experience in hernia repair and abdominal surgery, and I look forward to partnering with the Vail Health team to provide this new service to our community.”

Learn more at vailhealth.org/roboticsurgery.