Vail Health earns nurses’ group’s ’Pathway to Excellence’ designation

Vail Health since 2017 has placed special focus on programming that enhances the professional development and experience for more than 100 nurses at the hospital. As a result, Vail Health Hospital has earned the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s “Pathway to Excellence” designation, joining a premier group of organizations.

Vail Health is one of only eight Colorado health care systems and one of 200 worldwide to earn the designation.

“This designation is a testament to the exceptional culture, including a positive work environment and staff engagement, development and empowerment, that we have fostered at Vail Health Hospital for our nursing staff,” Amanda Veit, Vail Health Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer at Vail Health, said. “We are committed to supporting the personal well-being of our nurses and ensuring our nursing staff has a voice in decision-making, prioritizing safety and quality of care, and facilitating personal growth.”

The Pathway to Excellence designation is a global credential that highlights Vail Health Hospital’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in consistent improvements annually since 2017 across the spectrum in job satisfaction, communication, learning opportunities, teamwork and patient safety.

As a Pathway organization, Vail Health Hospital leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of health care delivery.

“Our nursing staff provides exceptional patient care for our community. Through all of the challenges of this past year, they showed incredible dedication and resiliency,” Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook said. “For this recognition to come now speaks volumes and showcases the support Vail Health provides that encourages our nurses to take the initiative and have autonomy.”

The Pathway to Excellence designation indicates that an organization encourages nurses to have input regarding changes and decisions that affect the delivery of care or workflow, nursing practice, new hires, product evaluation, selection of educational programs, daily staffing, and safety issues. Additionally, nurse managers working in Pathway organizations advocate for nursing practice, growth, and leadership.

Vail Health Hospital will undergo a thorough redesignation every four years.

For more information, go to NursingWorld.org/pathway .