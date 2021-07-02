Vail Health takes over urgent care in Avon’s Buck Creek Medical Plaza

Colorado Mountain Medical will open its permanent urgent care clinic on the main level of the Buck Creek Medical Plaza on July 12 at 8 a.m.

Vail Health/Special to the Daily

Vail Health will take over management of the urgent care clinic on the main level of the Buck Creek Medical Plaza in Avon through its provider group Colorado Mountain Medical beginning Monday, July 12.

The clinic, which was formerly managed by Centura Health, will be closed until July 11. Urgent care services can be accessed at the urgent care clinic at 230 Chapel Square, near City Market until July 9.

From July 9-11, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., urgent care will be temporarily offered in Colorado Mountain Medical’s second floor clinic in Buck Creek Medical Plaza to ensure Avon has a resource for urgent care services throughout this transition.

Colorado Mountain Medical will open its permanent urgent care clinic on the main level of the Buck Creek Medical Plaza on July 12 at 8 a.m., at which point the Chapel Square clinic will permanently close. The Buck Creek urgent care will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days/week, 365 days/year to treat minor illnesses and injuries including altitude sickness, respiratory and urinary tract infections, cough, cold, fever and flu symptoms, minor cuts and burns, minor fractures, strains and sprains, and stomach illness and dehydration.

“We are pleased to continue offering urgent care services to our community and visitors in Avon,” said Will Cook, president and CEO of Vail Health, in a news release. “Providing this service in Buck Creek Medical Plaza complements Colorado Mountain Medical’s comprehensive care model, which also includes primary, specialty and behavioral health care, all under one roof.”

Colorado Mountain Medical also offers urgent care in Vail and Eagle. More information is available at cmmhealth.org/urgentcare .