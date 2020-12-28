Vail holiday activities continue this week

Vail Holidays continues this week with free ice skating shows at 5 and 6 p.m. at the Solaris Ice Rink

Vail Holiday festivities will contine this week with a mix of stay-in family experiences and small celebrations that will culminate with fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Vail’s New Year’s Eve salute will take place Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., with the fireworks visible from most areas of the valley floor including Vail Village, Golden Peak, Lionshead Village and on the north side of Interstate 70. The traditional torchlight ski-down from Golden Peak will return next season when it is safe to gather.

A second, abbreviated fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. from the same location to close out the year and welcome 2021. Due to state public health orders, bars and restaurants in Vail must stop selling alcohol from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for locations in the Level Orange risk category.

Party-goers are advised to make New Year’s Eve dinner reservations in advance as spaces are filling up. Contact restaurants directly for reservations.

To help keep everyone safe, patrols by the Gore Range DUI Task Force will take place on New Year’s Eve as part of a national campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Those who will be consuming alcohol are encouraged to plan ahead and take the bus or arrange for a designated driver or an alternative ride home. For exceptional circumstances, vehicles entering after 3 p.m. may be left overnight in the parking structures, compliments of the town of Vail. Vehicles must be retrieved by 11 a.m. the next day by using an overnight parking authorization receipt available from the town of Vail parking office or from the Vail Village or Lionshead Welcome Centers.

Other festivities through the week include an outdoor community lantern exhibition and ice installation as well as complimentary lantern-making as part of the 14th Annual Vail Winterfest, plus outdoor ice shows, Astronomy Nights and a winter lighting walk-through experience, Magic of Lights Vail.

For more information, go to vailholidays.com. For tickets to Magic of Lights Vail, go to magicoflightsvail.com.