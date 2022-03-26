Vail hosting April 13 landscape workshop

The town of Vail is hosting an April 13 landscaping workshop. The focus will be on watershed-friendly practices.

Daily archive photo

Registration is now taking place for a free workshop on sustainable landscaping practices. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 in Vail.

This free, day-long workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion. Sponsored by the town of Vail, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, this is the fifth year for the training and coincides with expanded educational programming identified in the town of Vail Gore Creek Strategic Action Plan.

Landscape contractors, commercial applicators, designers, architects, property managers and homeowners are encouraged to register in advance to attend. Lunch will be provided as well as free parking.

The workshop will include presentations on creek-friendly landscape design and maintenance techniques, including best practices on using any type of pesticide. Attendees will have their names and businesses listed as partners in Vail’s Restore the Gore efforts.

Gore Creek since 2012 has been identified as an impaired stream by state and federal regulators due to the decline in aquatic macroinvertebrates. Scientists have determined the impact is due to degradation and loss of riparian buffer areas, impacts of urban runoff and pollutants associated with land use activities.

The Restore the Gore Strategic Action Plan, adopted by the Vail Town Council in 2016, includes an emphasis on community awareness as well as strategies for regulatory measures, site-specific projects, best management practices and an ongoing monitoring program.

To register for the upcoming workshop, email Peter Wadden, town of Vail watershed education coordinator, at pwadden@vailgov.com , by Tuesday, April 12. For more information, call 970-479-2144 or email pwadden@vailgov.com .