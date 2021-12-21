Vail implements operational changes due to COVID-19 spread

The town of Vail is making immediate adjustments to its day-to-day operations upon the advice of public health officials due to the rapid increase in the positivity rate of COVID-19 throughout Eagle County. To keep interactions between nonhousehold members to a minimum, town employees are being directed to work remotely as much as possible and community members are being asked to conduct business with the town via phone and/or online services at VailGov.com as available until further notice.

Limited staffing will be used to provide walk-in services for parking pass sales, police records, building permits, development review applications and other essential needs throughout the holiday. Please call ahead to confirm service availability at 970-479-2100. Most offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as previously announced. Public safety, transit, parking and Welcome Center operations will operate uninterrupted.

Vail Public Library operations are being adjusted as follows effective Dec. 22:

Library hours will shift to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with regular hours 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Patrons will be limited to two hours/day in the library for browsing, checkout, and computer/WiFi use; curbside Service will be encouraged.

All in-person programming, including Story Time, has been canceled until further notice.

Vail Municipal Court will encourage all defendants to handle matters remotely, an established procedure used for defendants who do not live here. They will be directed to the town’s website and Municipal Court. The “out of area” defendants information describes how to handle matters without appearing. This was the protocol used during earlier restrictions.

All town of Vail public meetings currently have an option for virtual participation.

Customers are reminded that access to all town of Vail public buildings including Town Hall, Community Development, Library, Welcome Centers, Transportation Centers, and Police and Fire Stations, requires a face covering regardless of vaccination status. Federal regulations continue to require face coverings when using public transportation which includes Vail and ECO transit providers and the Eagle County Airport.

Businesses can require face coverings at their discretion and patrons must follow those protocols if they want to be in the establishment.

For local updates on testing sites, vaccination clinics, infection levels and more, visit EagleCountyCovid.org .